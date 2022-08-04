Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Craig Hallum

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 14.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,056,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,710,000 after acquiring an additional 459,950 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,136,000 after acquiring an additional 291,408 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 887,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.