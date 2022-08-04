Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $82.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMRC. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. Ameresco has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $101.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

