América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 131.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in América Móvil by 71.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Price Performance

AMX stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

