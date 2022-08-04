Analysts Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Target Price at $236.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.00.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $218.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

