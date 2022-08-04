Analysts Set Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) PT at $7.22

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEZNY. UBS Group dropped their target price on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €9.00 ($9.28) to €8.55 ($8.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale lowered Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.22) to €6.60 ($6.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.39) to €6.80 ($7.01) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.82) to €7.55 ($7.78) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.