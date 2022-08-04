Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $236,958,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after acquiring an additional 132,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Kroger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,076,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,265,000 after acquiring an additional 108,688 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.