AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,009,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 1,248,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AO World Stock Performance

Shares of AO World stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. AO World has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AO World from GBX 59 ($0.72) to GBX 40 ($0.49) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

