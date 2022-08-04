Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s 2nd Largest Position

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,369,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,882 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Apple worth $1,488,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.21.

Apple Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $166.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

