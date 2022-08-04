Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $22.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
