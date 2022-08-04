Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $459.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

