Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACRE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 50.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 87,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

See Also

