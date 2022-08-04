Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Cowen

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.15.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $121.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

