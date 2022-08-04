Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Cowen

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.15.
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $121.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57.
In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
