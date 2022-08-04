Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $125.00 at Piper Sandler

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.15.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $121.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.