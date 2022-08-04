Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $140.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $128.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.15.

Shares of ANET opened at $121.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

