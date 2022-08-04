Arizona State Retirement System Has $444,000 Stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Beauty Health by 589.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beauty Health by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370,217 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

SKIN opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The Beauty Health Company has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 14.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Beauty Health Profile

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Further Reading

