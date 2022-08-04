Arizona State Retirement System Has $570,000 Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TechTarget Stock Up 1.7 %

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $69.16 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.