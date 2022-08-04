Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,415 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,158 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $239,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $29.08.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

