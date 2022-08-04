Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Dillard’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS opened at $242.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.87. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.41 and a 52 week high of $416.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $8.01. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.