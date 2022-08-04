Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

AWI has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $88.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.80. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,882,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,750,000 after acquiring an additional 575,715 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,878 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,812,000 after acquiring an additional 304,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after acquiring an additional 118,587 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

