Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of ASHTF stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.83.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

About Ashtead Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.