ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 381,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,161.0 days.

ASM Pacific Technology Stock Performance

ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.