ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 381,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,161.0 days.

ASM Pacific Technology Stock Performance

ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.