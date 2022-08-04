ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 381,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,161.0 days.
ASM Pacific Technology Stock Performance
ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.
ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASM Pacific Technology (ASMVF)
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.