ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

ASOS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $12.84 on Thursday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

