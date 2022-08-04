ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
ASOS Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $12.84 on Thursday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.
ASOS Company Profile
