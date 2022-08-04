Aspiriant LLC Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Down 2.4 %

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.36 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $305.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

