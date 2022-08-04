ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 212,295 shares.The stock last traded at $2.54 and had previously closed at $2.51.

ATRenew Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

