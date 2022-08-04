ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 212,295 shares.The stock last traded at $2.54 and had previously closed at $2.51.
ATRenew Stock Up 3.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ATRenew
ATRenew Company Profile
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
