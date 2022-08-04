Auxano Advisors LLC Buys 299 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $306.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $314.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

