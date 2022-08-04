Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AVTR. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.92.

Avantor Stock Down 2.0 %

AVTR stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avantor has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Avantor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC grew its position in Avantor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

