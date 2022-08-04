Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,101,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,012.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $91.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

