Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

AXNX stock opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 0.46. Axonics has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at $885,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 401.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Axonics by 15.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

