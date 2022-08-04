Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 6,948,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,896.8 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

BBAJF opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBAJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

