Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Georgia Group (BDGSF)
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.