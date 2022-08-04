Barclays Boosts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $74.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,750,000 after buying an additional 449,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after buying an additional 1,356,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,287,000 after buying an additional 319,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,012,000 after buying an additional 483,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after buying an additional 707,482 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

