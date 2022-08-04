Barclays Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $165.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 49.16% from the company’s current price.

CE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $143.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $110.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,876,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,545 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.