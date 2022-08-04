Barclays Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $131.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $138.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANET. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.15.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $121.70 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $92,767.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

