Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 89980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

