B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) PT Raised to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.26. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 27.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 64.1% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in B&G Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 673,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 30.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,683 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

