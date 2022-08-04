Blake D. Moret Sells 58,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $7,086,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,896,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,121,870.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $121.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $137.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.65.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

