bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 89.57% from the stock’s current price.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $301.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 111.73% and a negative net margin of 2,183.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 62,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $1,426,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.