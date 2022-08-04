BMO Capital Markets Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $150.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
CHKP stock opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.36.
Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Boston Partners grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,986 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after purchasing an additional 345,565 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.