BMO Capital Markets Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $150.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

CHKP stock opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.36.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Boston Partners grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,986 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after purchasing an additional 345,565 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

