Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $200.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $166.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.63. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

