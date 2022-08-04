Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Booking by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,665.90.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,966.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,944.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,151.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

