Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,300.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,880.00 to $2,300.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,665.90.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $1,966.48 on Monday. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,944.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,151.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 159.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 98.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

