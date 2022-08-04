Boxlight (BOXL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Boxlight to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Boxlight has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. On average, analysts expect Boxlight to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Boxlight Price Performance
NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $38.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Boxlight
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boxlight stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.33% of Boxlight worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Boxlight
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
