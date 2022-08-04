Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Price Target at C$25.07

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.17.

GEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Gibson Energy

In other news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total value of C$6,298,804.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,220,858.25. In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total value of C$6,298,804.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,220,858.25. Also, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total value of C$62,476.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,809.73. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,281.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of GEI opened at C$25.22 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.43 and a 52-week high of C$27.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

