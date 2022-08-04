Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price at $309.63

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.63.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

MarketAxess Stock Down 2.0 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX stock opened at $266.39 on Friday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $249.01 and a twelve month high of $498.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.91.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

