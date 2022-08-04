BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of IMCR opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.59. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 295.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.86%. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

