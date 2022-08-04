BTIG Research Downgrades Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to Neutral

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

SNOW stock opened at $162.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.89. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

