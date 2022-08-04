Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 323 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,868,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $306.37 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.57.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

