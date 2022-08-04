Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $93.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

BLDR stock opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,766,000 after acquiring an additional 117,308 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,187,000 after acquiring an additional 133,719 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,925,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,097,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

