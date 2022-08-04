Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.75.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAMT. B. Riley cut shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $29.08 on Monday. Camtek has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Camtek by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

