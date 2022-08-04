Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $32.51

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.51, but opened at $33.59. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 13,846 shares trading hands.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $501.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $596,180.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,377,776 shares in the company, valued at $31,592,403.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Centrus Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 104,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Centrus Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Centrus Energy by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 38,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

